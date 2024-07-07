“Departures” is a supernatural thriller and love story published as a serial novel with new episodes dropping every Tuesday morning. Anyone can read or listen for free. Paid subscribers gain early access to new episodes.

Wilder Thorne has lived with a supernatural ability to know the exact date when every person he touches will die. He’s lived with this curse since he took a mind-altering ayahuasca trip in his early twenties while backpacking through South America. It’s only the date and he’s never been wrong. He’s never been able to prevent a single death in 45 years despite his best efforts. How does he live with this curse? Is it possible to use his power to ease the suffering of others and transform his curse into a blessing? Juniper, the love of his life believed so, but she’s been gone almost thirty years and he’s close to giving up.

In 2052, Magdalena, a brilliant programmer invents a device for telepathic communication with AI, seeking to decode the mind of her twin, the shooter in a school massacre she alone survived, but when she resurrects his consciousness, she unleashes a malevolence that could destroy her. Fans of the movie “Ex Machina” will love this story. Start Episode 1 »