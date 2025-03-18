Twilight in the Lemon Grove

“Departures” is a supernatural thriller and love story published as a serial novel with new episodes dropping every Tuesday morning. Anyone can read or listen for free. Paid subscribers gain early access to new episodes. Watch the trailer or visit the table of contents to browse all the published episodes.

Hi Friends,

We’ve reached the end of our journey together on this one. Thank you so much for your kind attention. I hope this final chapter feels right to you. Please consider the comment section of this final chapter a guest book in a vacation house where you’ve had a really wonderful stay and leave me a note to say you were here.



Peace & music,

Ben

“Yes, I’ll tell her. Yes, I’ll make sure to give it to her before she sleeps. Yes, I do know. Okay, Okay. Thanks for everything. We’ll check in later tonight. Bye.”

Wild pressed the end call button and set the receiver down. He felt ill about keeping June’s parents away from her on her last day, but she had insisted. The mid-morning sun that typically bathed every surface of their kitchen in a buttery glow was absent. He was bitterly angry that the weather wouldn’t cooperate on this of all days even though he knew last night there would be no getting her into a car and taking her out into a field somewhere as she wished. June was too weak.

After six years of dreading this day, it was here, and it was suffocating him. Wild hadn’t slept at all for fear that she would die sometime after midnight. In his sleep-deprived madness, he resented the lack of precision with his premonitions. Twenty-four hours was a long time. Why couldn’t he know the exact time she would pass?

He scurried around the kitchen filling her water bottle, collecting some ice chips from the freezer, and making a piece of toast so he could show her that he was eating. Turning too quickly, he knocked a saucer off the counter, and it broke on the floor. Rather than take the time to sweep up the shards, he kicked them under the cabinet with his slipper. There was no time. Everything was arranged on a tray, and he was about to carry it into the bedroom when he paused.

He turned to the counter where the miniature cityscape of her prescription bottles sprawled out before him. He picked up two of the medications for pain management that had been calling to him for days. Both were nearly full because June mostly refused them unless the pain was so bad she cried out. He uncapped both bottles and dumped their contents into a mortar and pestle bowl they had used to make homemade pesto once a hundred years ago when he could still enjoy the taste of food. He crushed the pills easily enough and dumped the powder into a coffee mug, then set the mug on the tray.

He had been away too long already. He scooped up the tray and walked quickly back into the dim bedroom. He set the tray on his side of the bed and walked to the window where he cranked open the blinds. Gray light filtered into the room, and he could see June was no longer sleeping. She had raised her side of the bed and managed to scoot into a half sitting position with a pillow behind her.

“Wild,” she said.

“Yes, I’m here sweetheart. Can I get you something?”

“I want to be outside… you promised…”

“I know I did, but honey, you’re too weak. I can’t put you in a car…”

She began to weep silently, and he moved to sit beside her. “Okay,” he said. “Okay, here’s what I’m gonna do. I’m gonna make a place out back for us. You can see the sky from there, hear the birds. Would that be okay?”

She nodded and he leaned forward to kiss the tears from her cheeks. He got up and went to their walk-in closet. After rummaging around, he returned with a pair of small walkie-talkies still in the molded plastic. She had bought them for a bicycle trip last year but had forgotten to pack them. He ripped open the packaging and switched them on. They squawked static and there was a whistle of feedback that made June wince.

“Here, you take this one and talk to me while I set things up, okay?”

She smiled weakly and shook her head, not in refusal but to communicate how ridiculous she thought he was. He pocketed his receiver and walked nervously in a circle around the room like someone trying to remember where he left his keys. He stopped, looked up to appraise her, then nodded, and finally left the bedroom.

When she heard the door to the backyard close, June picked up the small black receiver and stared at it for a long time. She nearly dropped it when it produced a crunch of static and Wild’s voice breathed through the tiny speaker, “Hey sweetie, you there?”

She mashed the button with her thumb. “Yes, eagle 1, mother goose reads you loud and clear.”

“Give me five minutes, okay?”

“Ten-four.”

She let the receiver drop to the bed. Another wave of pain swelled in her abdomen, and she sucked in sharply through her teeth. She had crossed the threshold a couple of days ago, the horizon line where the pain outweighed the will to keep going. For weeks she had vacillated between complete terror and utter apathy, but one emotion remained constant and that was her fear for Wild– what her death would do to him. It was a helpless feeling, and her anxiety only increased as her body grew weaker giving her less energy to console him. Her conversation with Eileen three days ago had been more than awkward. I know you’re engaged to be married, but please consider my husband instead. Please keep him alive. That was about the gist of it. To Eileen’s credit, she had been direct, hadn’t denied she had feelings for Wild, but ultimately said she could make no such promise. June wished she could have just lied and said she would do it. The possibility, even if it was a lie would have given her some peace.

The walkie squawked, “Still working on things out here, you good?”

She picked up her walkie, “Yeah. Not dead yet.” She winced at her joke and pressed the button again. “I’m sorry. I love you.”

“I love you.”

His voice was that of a scared little boy through the tiny speaker and she felt another wave of pain, but this one was a dull ache that radiated from a deeper place.

“Wild?”

“Yes?”

“You know none of this is your fault, right? I don’t blame you.”

He didn’t respond. It took a lot out of her to speak. Her throat was dry. She reached for the fresh water bottle Wild had brought in on the tray and sipped from the straw. When she set it down, she saw the mug that looked empty at first until she picked it up and saw the white powder in the bottom. On closer inspection, she could see chunks of the tablets he had not been able to crush completely. The ache in her chest became unbearable. She gasped and began to sob. He was determined to go with her, and it wasn’t a romantic gesture. It was reckless and selfish, and it made her angry. How could he be so cavalier with the gift of his life? How could she make him see without hurting him more? She was so tired. After the emotion passed, she mashed the button on the walkie again.

“Do you remember that day we spent at Raven Cliff Falls?”

“Yes, I do.” He sounded out of breath. She imagined him in their backyard dragging heavy stones to assemble a funeral bed for her. Whatever he was doing, he would work tirelessly, foolishly until it was perfect.

“Do you remember how cold the water was? Felt like my heart would stop. And then we laid out on the rocks in the sun…”

“I remember that. Amazing day.”

“And what about the day you went skiing on your own after it snowed all night. I stayed in and watched terrible TV shows. You came back and your beard was covered in ice. You had the biggest smile on your face…”

“Yeah, I remember that too.”

“You don’t need me to live a good life, Wild. You know how to do it.”

He didn’t respond. She imagined him collecting every pillow and blanket in the house for her final resting place.

“Don’t waste it. Please. I’m too tired to beg you not to waste it. I don’t think there’s anything where I’m going and that’s okay. But it won’t be okay if you try to follow me.”

The only response was a thin hum of static. She laid her head back on the pillow and closed her eyes. It might have been two minutes, or two hours that she drifted in that in-between place, but when she opened her eyes, he was standing beside her. His face, his beautiful face. She couldn’t remember the last time she had seen a genuine smile on it. She reached for his hand and squeezed it.

“Everything’s set up out there. Would you like to see?”

He lifted her gently and even though he carried her as though she were made of crystal, everything hurt. She clinched her teeth so she wouldn’t cry out and make him feel bad. He maneuvered easily through the door and the kitchen and then out into the backyard. She opened her eyes and looked up into the trees and the overcast sky. She inhaled deeply through her nose. How long had it been since she was in the open air?

“I’m sorry the sun isn’t shining,” he said.

He carefully laid her down on the makeshift bed he had assembled out of two lounge chairs, all the pillows from the living room couches and the down comforter from the spare bedroom. She sunk into the cool folds of the comforter and it soothed her. Before she knew he was gone, he had returned with the pillows from their bed, another blanket and the tray. She noticed the mug was missing.

“Can you be still now and just lay beside me?” she asked.

He removed his shoes and crawled onto the makeshift bed with her. “Is this okay?” he asked.

“Closer,” she said. “Hold me.”

He gingerly worked his arm behind her head and molded his body to spoon her. A strong breeze kicked up and blew strands of her hair across his face. The leaves on the large sycamore flipped over showing their silvery backs like a school of fish changing direction.

“Shit, I think it might rain,” he said.

“Then we’ll get wet. It’s okay.”

“Are you comfortable?”

“Yes, love. Just hold me.”

Her body was starting to shut down. She could feel it like a quiet, steady snowfall first covering the ground, then piling up to the eves. As scared as she was, she was glad to be here, present, able to feel the warmth of him behind her and the first tickling drops of rain or was it snow on her cheek. She closed her eyes, but the blackness there was too much. She stared up at the trees moving in the wind and timed her breathing to match Wild’s. They breathed this way, as one organism for a long time and then the rain came, light as kitten paws. It smelled clean and reminded her of childhood, getting caught in a summer shower. She wondered if anyone would come for her or if she would have to go it alone.

She had done a lot of reading about dying. It gave her comfort to know things. She loved being a student. She liked knowing there was always someone who knew the answers to your questions, a guide. Maybe the angels that came for the dying were just hallucinations from the drugs. Maybe she would just go out like a candle. She suddenly felt terrified and Wild sensed it in her body.

“June, honey, are you okay?”

“I think I want something now. The medication.” She paused and then added. “The mug from the tray…”

She felt him nod in the crook of her neck and that was enough. He got up carefully. When he returned with the mug, he knelt beside her and held her head so she could sip the orange juice he used to dissolve the meds. It tasted awful and she didn’t think she could drink it all, but when he tried to take the cup away, she pulled it to her lips and finished it. There. Now it would be okay. He looked down at her in a deep, searching way as though he were trying to look inside her.

“It’s going to be okay now,” she said.

Without either of them noticing, the light rain had tapered off. The clouds shifted and a shaft of sunlight filled the sycamore, gilding its leaves in gold and framing Wild’s face, his tangled hair and scraggly beard.

“You look like Jesus,” she said.

“Those are fast-acting drugs.”

When she laughed it didn’t hurt as bad. His warm hands cradled her face, and she kissed his palms.

“I’m going to miss you for the rest of my life,” he said.

“That’s good. I want you to miss me for a very long time. Okay?”

He looked away but she grabbed his wrist insistently.

“Promise me.”

“Okay, sweetheart. I promise.”

She let go of his hand, relaxed her neck, and sunk back into the pillow. When she closed her eyes, it wasn’t dark anymore. The sun played on her eyelids in slow, pulsing waves of tangerine, amethyst, and a color like the lemons they plucked from a tree in a grove behind the villa where they stayed in Montepulciano. They had made love on a blanket in that grove and fallen asleep until a small herd of goats woke them up at twilight with a cacophonous clanging of bells and bleating. She smiled and it felt as though the smile kept going and going and going.

“Why are you smiling?”

She tried to form words, but they seemed like blocks she couldn’t pick up and arrange. If she could speak, she would have told him she was smiling because everything, every minute, every kiss, every fight, every terrible day, every late-night coffee at a diner, every snoozed alarm, every burnt dinner, every hot shower, every snowfall, and every drop of rain that ruined a perfect beach vacation was a gift. In the end, she didn’t need to form the words she wanted to say because she felt them from his lips moving against her ear.

I love you. I will always love you. Thank you for this life.

