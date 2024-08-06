Catch & Release
Departures
A Visit From an Old Friend
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -16:04
-16:04

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Catch & Release

A Visit From an Old Friend

Departures: Episode 5
Ben Wakeman's avatar
Ben Wakeman
Aug 06, 2024
∙ Paid
35
3
Share

“Departures” is a supernatural thriller and love story published as a serial novel with new episodes dropping every Tuesday morning. Anyone can read or listen for free. Paid subscribers gain early access to new episodes. Watch the trailer or visit the table of contents to browse all the published episodes.

Become a paid subscriber and enjoy early access …

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Catch & Release to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Catch & Release
Departures
DEPARTURES is a serial novel with new episodes dropping each week. Paid subscribers to Catch & Release get early access to new episodes before everyone else.
Wilder Thorne has lived with a supernatural ability to know the exact date when every person he touches will die. It’s only the date and he’s never been wrong. He’s never been able to prevent a single death in 45 years despite his best efforts. Is it possible to use his power to ease the suffering of others and transform his curse into a blessing? Juniper, the love of his life believed so, but she’s been gone almost thirty years and he’s close to giving up.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Ben Wakeman's avatar
Ben Wakeman
Recent Episodes
Twilight in the Lemon Grove
  Ben Wakeman
Such Great Heights
  Ben Wakeman
A Live Chat About Departures and the Necessity of Fiction in a World on 🔥
  Ben Wakeman and Mr. Troy Ford
Departures: Ask Me Anything Live!
  Ben WakemanKimberly Warner, and Julie Gabrielli
Stand By Me
  Ben Wakeman
Uprooted
  Ben Wakeman
Morning Coffee and Reparations
  Ben Wakeman
A Wreck on the Highway
  Ben Wakeman