In The Works #15

It’s been quite a while since I did one of these “In the Works” videos and I’ve definitely been doing a lot of work so we’re long overdue. Since March, much of my focus has been on writing the new novel Daedalia, which I’m excited to announce I’ll be serializing starting on January 12, 2026. This video unpacks a lot about my process.

I discuss how I’ve had to adapt my writing schedule since returning to the land of the fully employed in a way that allows me to still get those necessary hours outside in nature which I need for my sanity. A big part of this adaptation was getting comfortable with voice dictation.

In the video, I also share a bit about the origins for Daedalia and what the central ideas are, though I don’t think I did it justice at all! It’s about as far away from a coherent, hooky pitch as you can get. But I trust you know me by now, dear reader and will dive into the first chapter with the same blind faith you’ve afforded me so far.

In the rest of the video, I spend some time taking you through how I composed the soundtrack and designed the cover art. This is fairly nerdy, but might be of interest to a few of you who are hard-core and love to see how the tofu is made here in the Catch & Release factory where there is just one overworked but rarely disgruntled employee.

In the video I show you around my little loopy pedal thing which helps a lot in my composition process. There’s a little easter egg after the B section - a weird whistling sound. Any guesses on what produced that?

The “Book” Cover Art

I put the word “book” in quotes above for a couple reasons. The book isn’t finished yet! 😱 That’s part of the fun we’re going to have together on this high-wire act. If you think this is insane, you’re mostly right but it’s also something I’ve done before with Departures and Harmony House before that. The other reason I hesitate to call it a “book” is because it will be a while before it turns into a paper artifact with an actual cover that’s worthy of sacrificing a few precious trees.

The First Teaser

Finally, here’s a little teaser/trailer I cobbled together. These take an embarrassingly long time for me to cut together with my primitive video editing skills, so it’s critical that you savor every second as it represents hours of life I will never get back!

Questions? Comments? Exaltations?

Surely something in all this smorgasbord of content must pique your curiosity. Ask me anything in the comments (as long as it’s not, “can you make me a trailer for my book?”) and I’ll do my best to answer. Thank you for being here and joining me on this ride. I think we’re both in for some surprises.

