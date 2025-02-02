Playback speed
A Conversation & Reading With Two Writers I Admire

A recording from Ben Wakeman's live video
Ben Wakeman
,
Eleanor Anstruther
, and
Simon K Jones
Feb 02, 2025
2
Transcript

Yesterday, I met up online with

Eleanor Anstruther
and
Simon K Jones
to have a spontaneous chat about writing. We each read excerpts from our work and discussed our approach writing. The original plan was to also include the very talented
Deirdre Lewis
but there were issues with the Substack app that prevented adding her to the conversation.

I love these live video chats because people can just get a notification on the app and show up to attend. The stakes are low and the connection is real and immediate. Thanks to everyone who jumped in to watch. I hope you enjoyed it as much as we did.

Eleanor read from her newly published novel In Judgement of Others. You can read more about it and find out where you can purchase her book at the link below.

The Literary Obsessive
Publication Day!
It’s out! In truth, pub day was yesterday, but I was up to my ears in STUFF and couldn’t get to this post. So let’s pretend it’s today. Hooray! Welcome to the world In Judgement of Others with all your small town, am-dram, riotously dark psychosis…
4 days ago · 66 likes · 55 comments · Eleanor Anstruther

Simon read from his epic serial novel, Tales From the Triverse. You can dive into the story at the link below.

Write More with Simon K Jones
Tales from the Triverse story index
If you’re looking for my non-fiction writing guides, video tutorials and community discussions, you can find the most popular articles here…
2 years ago · 104 likes · 21 comments · Simon K Jones

I read from my novel The Memory of My Shadow which you can read or listen to here on Catch & Release or you can find it in print, e-book, and audiobook format anywhere you buy books online.

The Memory of My Shadow

Ah, The Smell of a New Book

Ben Wakeman
·
August 24, 2024
Ah, The Smell of a New Book

When I began writing “The Memory of My Shadow” in 2018, the world was a very different place. Artificial Intelligence was firmly in the realm of science fiction but the horror show of school shootings was only hitting it’s stride. I’m not sure what exactly drew me to weave these two themes together, but I was consumed for a time by this story I hope you…

