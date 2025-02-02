A Conversation & Reading With Two Writers I Admire

Yesterday, I met up online with

and

to have a spontaneous chat about writing. We each read excerpts from our work and discussed our approach writing. The original plan was to also include the very talented

but there were issues with the Substack app that prevented adding her to the conversation.

I love these live video chats because people can just get a notification on the app and show up to attend. The stakes are low and the connection is real and immediate. Thanks to everyone who jumped in to watch. I hope you enjoyed it as much as we did.

Eleanor read from her newly published novel In Judgement of Others. You can read more about it and find out where you can purchase her book at the link below.

Simon read from his epic serial novel, Tales From the Triverse. You can dive into the story at the link below.

I read from my novel The Memory of My Shadow which you can read or listen to here on Catch & Release or you can find it in print, e-book, and audiobook format anywhere you buy books online.