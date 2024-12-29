Let’s Talk about Serializing Fiction

I decided it had been too long since

and I had a proper chat and with her finishing up her epic serial novel,

this weekend and me closing in on the final act of

, we sat down in front of a live online audience and chatted.

As avid fans of each other’s work, of Substack, and of serializing fiction we had no trouble filling an hour with a wide range of topics from the technical mechanics of planning a serial to the joy of finding a community of readers. We were honestly surprised and delighted to have so many wonderful fans and notable writer’s hop on to watch and ask thoughtful questions.