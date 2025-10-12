Catch & Release

Live Preview of New Novel, Daedalia

A reading from my weekend retreat
Ben Wakeman
Oct 12, 2025
This weekend, I’ve been on a little self-imposed retreat in the beautiful F.D. Roosevelt State Park here in Georgia. Yesterday afternoon, I decided to do a little impromptu Substack Live to give folks an early preview of the new novel, Daedalia. I shared the teaser and also read the first chapter.

Thanks to everyone who jumped on last minute and thanks to

Ann Collins
for prompting me with such thoughtful questions. In the video, I also share a little bit about my approach to writing and you get a chance to see some of the beautiful landscape here on a peak day.

I needed this weekend. It was a retreat in both meanings of the word. I needed to get away to catch my breath from some difficult, near intractable circumstances in my life at the moment and I also needed the time to focus on this book. The weather was stunning. I got in an eight-mile hike and an evening by the fire. I hope this inspires you to make some time for yourself in nature. I’ve found it has a way of creating invaluable space to hold whatever it is I’m going through so I can breathe again.

Thanks for being here. I hope you enjoy the preview of the new book and you’re excited about reading along when I begin to publish it here.

