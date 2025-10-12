Live Preview of New Novel, Daedalia

This weekend, I’ve been on a little self-imposed retreat in the beautiful F.D. Roosevelt State Park here in Georgia. Yesterday afternoon, I decided to do a little impromptu Substack Live to give folks an early preview of the new novel, Daedalia. I shared the teaser and also read the first chapter.

Thanks to everyone who jumped on last minute and thanks to

for prompting me with such thoughtful questions. In the video, I also share a little bit about my approach to writing and you get a chance to see some of the beautiful landscape here on a peak day.

I needed this weekend. It was a retreat in both meanings of the word. I needed to get away to catch my breath from some difficult, near intractable circumstances in my life at the moment and I also needed the time to focus on this book. The weather was stunning. I got in an eight-mile hike and an evening by the fire. I hope this inspires you to make some time for yourself in nature. I’ve found it has a way of creating invaluable space to hold whatever it is I’m going through so I can breathe again.

Thanks for being here. I hope you enjoy the preview of the new book and you’re excited about reading along when I begin to publish it here.