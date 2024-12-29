Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Departures
Harmony House
The Memory of My Shadow
Music
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Let’s Talk about Serializing Fiction
Watch now | Eleanor Anstruther and I discuss what continues to inspire us about publishing on Substack
21 hrs ago
•
Ben Wakeman
and
Eleanor Anstruther
25
Share this post
Catch & Release
Let’s Talk about Serializing Fiction
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
57:26
Caviar and Saltines
Episode 28 - Gerry returns home from the doctor with a clean bill of health but he can't shake the certainty of Wild's prediction and it's driving him…
Dec 24
•
Ben Wakeman
6
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
16:26
Looking Back on Five Novels
Why the hell do I keep doing this to myself?
Dec 21
•
Ben Wakeman
33
Share this post
Catch & Release
Looking Back on Five Novels
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
20
Downhill Run
Episode 27 - In his ongoing quest to make the most of June's time left, Wild insists on taking her on a ski trip to Colorado. They confront a big…
Dec 17
•
Ben Wakeman
17
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
13
16:49
Give it Away
Episode 26: Still in the Amazon with Wild and Raina, Millie confronts her feelings about her family's legacy and begins to imagine what change might…
Dec 10
•
Ben Wakeman
16
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
12
16:54
A Blind Date on a Porch Swing
Episode 25 - While Eileen waits up for her husband to return from the road, she reflects on the distant past and her involvement with Wild.
Dec 3
•
Ben Wakeman
19
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
13
15:22
November 2024
Tougher
Episode 24 - Wild visits Eileen at the hospital where her boy Marvin will soon die and tries to console her as he fights back his own grief.
Nov 26
•
Ben Wakeman
17
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
15
15:38
Roots
Episode 23 - Wild takes a walk in the jungle is is reminded of his roots.
Nov 19
•
Ben Wakeman
17
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
11
17:28
Playdate
Departures: Episode 22 - Wild babysits a five-year-old Millie and experiences a painful revelation when he comes into contact with one of her playmates.
Nov 12
•
Ben Wakeman
19
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
19
17:12
Changing Seasons
A personal essay about my children
Nov 10
•
Ben Wakeman
93
Share this post
Catch & Release
Changing Seasons
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
51
Wild's Trip
Departures: Episode 21 - Wild experience a transformation during his Ayahuasca trip in the Amazon.
Nov 5
•
Ben Wakeman
18
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
16:58
October 2024
Domestic Life
Departures: Episode 20 - June and Wild settle into their new home together as husband and wife and Wild struggles to enjoy it when he knows it won't…
Oct 29
•
Ben Wakeman
18
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
17
13:59
© 2024 Ben Wakeman
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts