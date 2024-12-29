Catch & Release

Home
Notes
Departures
Harmony House
The Memory of My Shadow
Music
Archive
About
Let’s Talk about Serializing Fiction
Watch now | Eleanor Anstruther and I discuss what continues to inspire us about publishing on Substack
  
Ben Wakeman
 and 
Eleanor Anstruther
4
57:26
Caviar and Saltines
Episode 28 - Gerry returns home from the doctor with a clean bill of health but he can't shake the certainty of Wild's prediction and it's driving him…
  
Ben Wakeman
5
16:26
Looking Back on Five Novels
Why the hell do I keep doing this to myself?
  
Ben Wakeman
20
Downhill Run
Episode 27 - In his ongoing quest to make the most of June's time left, Wild insists on taking her on a ski trip to Colorado. They confront a big…
  
Ben Wakeman
13
16:49
Give it Away
Episode 26: Still in the Amazon with Wild and Raina, Millie confronts her feelings about her family's legacy and begins to imagine what change might…
  
Ben Wakeman
12
16:54
A Blind Date on a Porch Swing
Episode 25 - While Eileen waits up for her husband to return from the road, she reflects on the distant past and her involvement with Wild.
  
Ben Wakeman
13
15:22

November 2024

Tougher
Episode 24 - Wild visits Eileen at the hospital where her boy Marvin will soon die and tries to console her as he fights back his own grief.
  
Ben Wakeman
15
15:38
Roots
Episode 23 - Wild takes a walk in the jungle is is reminded of his roots.
  
Ben Wakeman
11
17:28
Playdate
Departures: Episode 22 - Wild babysits a five-year-old Millie and experiences a painful revelation when he comes into contact with one of her playmates.
  
Ben Wakeman
19
17:12
Changing Seasons
A personal essay about my children
  
Ben Wakeman
51
Wild's Trip
Departures: Episode 21 - Wild experience a transformation during his Ayahuasca trip in the Amazon.
  
Ben Wakeman
8
16:58

October 2024

© 2024 Ben Wakeman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture