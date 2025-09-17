Catch & Release

Catch & Release

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
5d

Oof. Gut punch. You have a remarkable ability to get right inside the body of your characters, even the ones that feel itchy and foul. That ooo pop thing scene of him wanting to punch the mom said it all. The vulnerable little boy still alive in him, calling out for his mommy who perhaps wasn’t there in a moment of need. Heartbreak.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ben Wakeman
Rhiannon D'Averc's avatar
Rhiannon D'Averc
3d

A lot of angry young men out there. I'm working hard on making sure my son doesn't become one of them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ben Wakeman
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ben Wakeman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture