Catch & Release

Catch & Release

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr. Troy Ford's avatar
Mr. Troy Ford
4d

Here for this, Ben - I think it's the inability to abide in uncertainty and tolerate fear that we activate our worst behavior and instincts. Thanks for this, Ben

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ben Wakeman
Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
4d

Here here Ben. The heaviness is pervasive. We are all fractals of one another, so hard to understand how anyone could think otherwise. Leaning into your poem makes me believe someday, our togetherness will be the only truth we’ll never deny.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ben Wakeman
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ben Wakeman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture