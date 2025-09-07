Catch & Release

Catch & Release

Discussion about this post

Robin LaVoie
8d

Great story, Ben, as always! Real & relatable and also hopeful, I think. I always feel connected to your characters & root for them - I love these two, and hope they make it.

Kimberly Warner
7d

Ben! It’s so good to read one of your lengthier stories again. I fell right into this one, the angst balled me all up inside. Your stories always gracefully toe the line between danger and tragedy. A friend recently connected with an old buddy who apparently now uses her ChatGPT as a personal guru, asking it questions constantly about how to navigate the minutiae of her life. It’s scary to hear how humans are falling for the algorithm’s pleasing flattery and cheerleading. I still think it’s a great tool, used wisely, but I just love how you twisted this at the end, AI becoming an alternative tool for marital healing…that is, if one of the parties isn’t muted! 😂

No posts

