I’m glad you found me. I’ve done a lot of things in my life, but I think what I’m best at is writing novels and narrating them. If you like to be immersed in character-driven, emotional stories with high stakes, you’re in the right place. I ask a lot of big questions in my fiction and weave my stories around themes that resonate with our times — climate change, school shootings, artificial intelligence, gender identity, capitalism and more.

You’ll also find a variety of other creative work here on Catch & Release including essays, short stories, songs, and more. This page should serve as a worthy guide for you to discover my work. As you do, please be sure to leave comments so we can get to know each other.

1. Choose Your Excursion

Depending on your interests and how much time you have, you can find the perfect reading/listening/watching diversion from one of the following categories. Just click on the one that interests you to skip down the page and see what’s there.

Big Adventures

I’ve provided high-quality audio narration for all three of the novel published here on Catch & Release so you can listen on the go.

As a free subscriber, you can enjoy to the first few episodes of each of my novels. After that, you can become a paid subscriber and have access to everything.

The Memory of My Shadow

Emotional Sci-fi Thriller - In 2052, Magdalena, a brilliant programmer invents a device for telepathic communication with AI, seeking to decode the mind of her twin, the shooter in a school massacre she alone survived, but when she resurrects his consciousness, she unleashes a malevolence that could destroy her.

Harmony House

Character-driven Speculative Fiction Thriller - Six strangers enter a contest to win an eco-home that’s sustainability and luxury packed into 500 square feet. All they must do is live in the Houze prototype and outlast the others. But the stakes become deadly when an eco-terrorist group bent on exposing the sins of the corporation behind Houze get involved.

Departures

Supernatural Thriller Love Story - For 45 years, Wild has known the exact date everyone he touches will die—a curse he’s never been able to change. June the love of his life always believed this curse could be transformed into a gift but when she died he lost all hope until his niece discovered the ledger— his record of all the deaths he’s predicted and been powerless to change.

Overnighters: Short Stories and Essays

If you need a break from your current reality or just a change of perspective, but don’t have a lot of time, short stories are a great option. I provide audio narration for all my stories, so you can listen on the go. If you’re a non-fiction type, I’ve got you covered as well. I’ve written about my life in music, the role of art in our society, and how technology impacts our lives. Stuff a few of these in your pack and get out there.

Day Hikes: Flash Fiction

I love stories in all shapes and sizes. I believe stories are fundamentally how we absorb and understand ourselves and the world around us. But if stories take more time than you have, these flash fiction pieces might be the ticket for a quick hit. Many of them have an immersive audio component so be sure to listen with headphones 🎧 for the full effect.

Ropes Courses: Learn and Be Inspired

I’m a believer in the power of creativity and that it deserves a place in everyone’s life. One of the missions for Catch & Release is to share my creative journey out in the open in hopes that it might encourage or inspire you to nurture your creativity. In this collection, you will find some essays about the creative process and some specifically about songwriting that allow you to ride along as I work out a new song.

Space Walks: Musings on A.I.

Maybe what you need is a hike through the uncanny valley, a walk in the weird. My day job for the past two decades was in technology, building websites, apps, and other software. I’ve thought a lot about technology and its implications for our lives. I’ve taken a pretty deep dive into A.I. and even wrote a novel about it. You can explore some of my more popular pieces here.

