Living is hard.

How do we fill our endless numbered days? How do you make a life? What constitutes a good life? These are daunting questions at 23 and they don’t get much easier to answer at 54. My life looks nothing like what I imagined it would when I was 23. But I was mostly an idiot back then— an idiot with a debilitating amount of testosterone and a staggering propensity for magical thinking.

See, I’m already doing it, being an asshole. It’s hard to be kind to myself. I’m embarking on this essay as a practical exercise in kindness. Wisdom is too lofty a goal, but kindness is, I hope, attainable.

As my grown children toil through the gauntlet of their twenties, I can’t help but see myself. I’m reminded of how much I thought I knew and how outraged I was that the rest of the world had it wrong. I’m reminded of how scared I was that I wouldn’t find my life’s purpose or even be able to earn a living. If you don’t have kids maybe it’s easy to forget where you’ve been and who you were. Our footprints fade into the sand behind us as we walk.

I was told from a very young age how talented I was. My mom praised every scribble, every funny turn-of-phrase, every joke, every song, and every creative idea I ever produced. My dad coached my teams, taught me to throw a perfect spiral, helped me with my fastball, and cheered from the sidelines at every single game. The message I absorbed from their indulgence and unconditional love was: you are special and you can do anything. What a gift, right? They did their job and I’m forever grateful.

And yet.

I was woefully unprepared for the reality that I was actually not exceptional and I could not, in fact, do anything. It took me decades to work through these simple truths and I’m still prone to delusions of grandeur.

I don’t believe I’m a unique phenomenon. I think there are many people raised in relative privilege who have higher expectations of themselves and the world than are realistic. I know I likely raised my kids the same way, though they would argue differently. You see, the defense for someone suffering from my particular maladaptation is to overcompensate. This looks like self-deprecation, pessimism, criticalness, and downplaying disappointment. Like every parent who’s blessed to see their children grow into adults, I know with certainty how many ways I failed them.

So, why am I bothering to tell you all this? I think my goal in writing this essay is to take an inventory of what I’ve learned up to now and distill it. I can’t go back and talk with my younger self. I strongly doubt my kids will have an interest in this, though they might twenty years from now. But maybe it will be of some value to you, particularly if you’re pursuing a life in the arts. It’s easier sometimes to take advice from a stranger and I’m pretty strange. Here we go.

1. You might be unique, but you’re not special.

There’s a difference. Have the patience to learn yourself and understand who you are independent of everyone around you. The need to belong and to be liked is so strong for this tribal species that we are. Most people will file down all their rough edges just to fit in. Embracing what makes you different will give you a confidence and resilience few people have. But being unique does not make you special. Special implies you are somehow better, more deserving than others. The drive to be recognized as special will lead to a vacuous, disappointing, and lonely life.

2. No one is watching you so stop performing.

I’ve observed an embarrassing tick I have and I’ll share it to make a point. If I’m walking somewhere in public and make a wrong turn or maybe I forgot something and have to turn back, I will suddenly and with studied purpose, look at my watch or pull out my phone as if I just received some important message that has compelled me to alter my plans. Why? No one on the street gives a fuck. They are paying zero attention to me. I’m performing the role of a “normal” person for an audience of one. I have wasted precious time and energy in my life worrying about what other people will think of me. It’s a silly vanity and serves no purpose. I believe this advice holds even if you’re actually on stage in front of people. If you’re performing, you’ve already lost something vital and authentic.

3. You’ll never measure up so put away the ruler.

I played a few shows with John Mayer back in 1995 when he was just getting started. I was 25. He was still a teenager. By comparison, I was the sage musician, headlining shows at Eddie’s Attic — a high-water mark for any regional songwriter. Within 18 months, he would have a major label deal and be selling out theaters and I would be a new father armed only with a music degree to try to find some way to earn a steady income. For a decade John haunted me. We never spoke again but his presence was always there, a constant reminder of my relative failure. I was sad and bitter. I had other friends from that scene who went on to achieve commercial success and they haunted me too. I allowed that. For too many years, I quietly shit all over the gift of the life that I had because, in my mind, it didn’t measure up to the life I thought they had. There are few better shortcuts to misery than comparison. And yet it’s one of the hardest things to avoid in this life.

4. You must know what you want to get it.

It seems obvious, right? It’s not. We live in a culture propelled by want, or the pursuit of acquiring what we think we want. Most people who succeed at anything figure out what they want and focus on it, often to the exclusion of everything else. We only have so much capacity. While he was enormously talented at a very young age, the most significant edge John Mayer had over me and everyone else was his single-minded desire to be a rock star. He made no room in his life for anything but that. This is an extreme example and not the model for everyone, particularly anyone who desires some balance and deeper connection with others. But it’s instructive. What you nurture will grow. If you want a 10,000-foot beanstalk, don’t tend five acres of wildflowers and complain about not having a view.

5. Kindness improves everything, always.

There aren’t many universal truths, and this is not revelatory, but I’m including it here in case you forget the next time someone takes too long to order their coffee, drives too slow, or is struggling to answer your simple. fucking. question. Remember that guitar student twenty-five years your senior, who understood you were drowning and had no idea how you would make rent or take care of a new baby by teaching guitar lessons? Remember how, unprompted, he paid you for three months of lessons in advance, and for each of those lessons, he brought you lunch? Yeah. Be that person whenever and wherever you can. Your kindness will change lives.

6. Just because you feel it doesn’t mean it’s real.

Credit to Thom Yorke of Radiohead for this nugget. I’ve made so many poor decisions because I felt something that blinded my better judgment. Emotions are all-consuming and have the power to make us see things that aren’t there, take offense when none was intended, and give up when success was just inches away. But it requires some advanced, ninja-level self-awareness to understand both the significance of your feelings and also how utterly inconsequential they are to whatever situation you’re currently applying them to. You’ve got to feel what you feel, there’s no other option. But you don’t have to believe what you feel and you don’t have to act on it. Remember all those gigs you played in that coffee house that was so noisy? Remember how a table of people would sit right in front of you and talk loudly as if you were a TV and not a human singing a vulnerable song you’d just written that afternoon? Remember how it made you feel small and worthless even though an hour before, a couple had sat at the same table with rapt attention and bought two CDs before they left? Remember how it didn’t matter? You played smaller after that. You made yourself smaller and allowed yourself to be background music because that’s how they made you feel. Yeah, don’t do that next time.

7. Pay attention. There’s a reason that phrase is a transaction. It costs something.

The biggest miscalculation you will make is how little you think your attention is worth and how much you think you deserve. I would place attention above love, wealth, adoration, and power in the hierarchy of human needs. We are wired to seek it. A newborn baby’s primary objective is to capture and sustain her parent’s attention because her survival depends on it. It’s the attention of others that makes us feel seen and understood. It’s how we feel valued. You write songs and stories and novels and you perform. You are all but screaming, “Look at me!” all the time. You have been and will be crushed when what you’ve made is completely and utterly ignored. Get over that. Attention is not something any of us just give away freely. In a world so full of distraction where we flit around like hummingbirds, never alighting, only hovering and sipping here and there, to expect anyone’s full attention is magical thinking. The best cure for a deficit of attention received is to give your attention to someone else. It is a bank and you do have to make deposits if you hope to withdraw anything.

8. If you’re not moved by what you make, stop.

There’s no award for completing the most terrible novel ever. You won’t be giving an acceptance speech at the Grammy’s for the song you finished, arranged, and recorded and never want to hear again. It’s good to have a work ethic and to drive your creations to completion but you’re not making shower curtain rings. You’re attempting to pull something from your soul and fix it in a form that others can experience and if you’re lucky, that experience makes them feel something they have never felt before. The intuitive work essential to making any art is the process of finding something that sparks a feeling you want to have over and over again.

9. It’s okay to quit but not to give up.

I’ve quit many things in my life and many things have quit on me. You will quit jobs, careers, songs (see above), books, friendships, and relationships. Things end no matter how good or bad they are. It’s okay to let go of them. It’s essential to let go. You will be a sad person if you carry around everything you cannot let go of. Quitting is a decision, an intentional severance. Giving up is something profoundly more tragic. Giving up means you’ve lost the will to try. You’ve disavowed yourself of the responsibility to participate in your life. You are worth more than the thing you failed at. Your only responsibility is to keep trying to uncover/discover/rediscover that worth.

10. Everyone is scared. It’s okay to be scared.

I had a work-study job as a stage tech for the theater at the university when I was in school. I helped load in and set up large traveling productions. Once, the Alvin Ailey dance company came to town. I watched the dancers stretch, rehearse, flirt, smoke, and laugh all afternoon. During the performance, I was stationed in the wings and my job was to guide dancers running into the dark corridor of curtains after being blinded by the stage lights. They would stand next to me as they prepared to make their entrances. I remember a young woman, not much older than me at the time waiting to make her first entrance. Her breathing was ragged. Her hands were trembling so badly they were like fluttering moths. Her fear was palpable. When her eyes met mine, they were like the eyes of a trapped animal. Then, her cue came and she glided onto the stage with the grace and ease of water cascading from a pitcher. Her performance was flawless and anyone watching would have thought she had boundless confidence. Watching her taught me something I’ve tried never to forget though it’s hard to remember. Just because you’re scared doesn’t me you’re not ready.

What would you tell your younger artist self?

I’m not sure if this was helpful to anyone, but I learned something by doing this act of accounting. I’m curious what’s one thing you would tell your younger self if you could send a text message back in time?

