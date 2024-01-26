Catch & Release

Catch & Release

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Caz Hart's avatar
Caz Hart
Jan 26, 2024

I would tell my younger self to go and ask Ben's older self for 10 pieces of advice to live by.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ben Wakeman
Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
Jan 26, 2024Edited

Oh, Ben, this is so wise and kind and dear. I kept saying "uh-huh" out loud while reading. It's an awkward format, but I'm moved to respond directly (TL;DR!):

1. Holy wow, yes. Same same. Being told how special, how gifted, talented, etc. It's crushing. Somehow I internalized it to mean - I better be those things and prove myself constantly if I want to be loved.

2. 😂 nailed it

3. OMG this one. Lifelong. Classmates who not only have their own firms but their work wins prestigious awards and/or is featured in the New York Times. (PS - John Mayer . . . *sigh* I'm sorry.)

4. So so so TRUE. Finally, it hit me - go for what you LOVE. Could someone have taught me this earlier? To listen to and heed my heart?

5. Drawn by a finger in the dirt of a back car window in a parking lot: "Kindness costs nothing."

6. Brilliant. My husband is so good at this. (Yes, I know how lucky I am, and no, I don't always act like it.)

7. I just love that you noticed the word "pay" and pointed it out. I'm fascinated that #1 and this one are shadows of each other. I want - I don't want - I want - I don't want. And, 100% YES - the cure is right there, in outward action. (See #5.)

8. #1 rule of writing (I forget who said this - was it Vonnegut?): "Don't be boring."

9. Brilliant. This one accomplishes for me the point made in #8 - I never thought about it this way before.

10. So good. I had a client who was a fabulously talented concert violinist, part of the Peabody Trio. After a concert where she defied the laws of physics, she said backstage, "I was so nervous." That surprised me. She affirmed that she's always nervous before a concert and she's learned to channel that energy into her performance. It's the spark we felt in the audience, fear transformed into love.

Thank you for this jolt of inspiration today. Didn't know how much I needed it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ben Wakeman and others
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ben Wakeman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture