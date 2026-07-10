Harmony House: How do we make good last?

In case you missed my conversation with Julie Gabrielli on Wednesday this week, here’s the replay. Our excuse to chat was the launch of my new novel, Harmony House this month, but we got a chance to cover a wide range of topics as I knew we would. Julie is an architect, writer, naturalist, and environmental activist so there was lot’s for us to discuss as many of these subjects intersect with my novel.

Gorgeous cover art by the talented Shane Bzdok.