Catch & Release

Catch & Release

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Georgia O'Brien Patrick's avatar
Georgia O'Brien Patrick
6h

I've enjoyed your writing and thinking for years, and now I know why. This article includes some of your story, from 2020 to today. That context is valuable for re-examining WHY I keep reading Catch and Release since you started it in 2023. Our community of Gifted Professionals and Communicators would like to discover you and Harmony House. I'll send you an invitation to my Top Level of LinkedIn, which admits you to a community all about storytelling and relationships. Heavy-gauge filters keep out transactions and promotional pitches.

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1 reply by Ben Wakeman
Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
6hEdited

OMG this is so fun!! I LOVE the fantasy contest so much. I’m Fran — haha, big surprise. Ben, you are too clever! I’m going to hire you to help me when I launch Flux. Meanwhile I was so jazzed to preorder the book that I didn’t get to reserve my spot for the launch party. Fingers crossed I’ll have another chance to do that. Bravo! 👏

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1 reply by Ben Wakeman
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