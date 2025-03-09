Playback speed
A Live Chat About Departures and the Necessity of Fiction in a World on 🔥

A recording from Ben Wakeman's live video
Ben Wakeman
and
Mr. Troy Ford
Mar 09, 2025
1
4
Transcript

I really enjoyed my chat with

Mr. Troy Ford
yesterday. He’s such an amazing writer and a leader in the fiction community on Substack. In this conversation, we cover a range of topics, but Troy, as a generous and engaged reader of my work, asks some insightful questions about Departures.

LIVE EVENT:
I’m Doing a Live Reading of Departures Grand Finale on Saturday, March 15th

As a way to celebrate the closing chapter of Departures and to express my gratitude to all of you who have been on this ride with me since July last year, I will host a live Zoom event to perform the narration of Chapter 40.

I will send out a special invite to subscribers this Saturday morning, March 15th with a link to join the Zoom call. The event will start at 5:00 PM Eastern Daylight Savings time in the U.S. After the reading, I’ll take questions and would love to chat with you all. I hope you’ll be able to attend.

Become a subscriber to attend the live event.

Catch & Release
Departures
DEPARTURES is a serial novel with new episodes dropping each week. Paid subscribers to Catch & Release get early access to new episodes before everyone else.
Wilder Thorne has lived with a supernatural ability to know the exact date when every person he touches will die. It’s only the date and he’s never been wrong. He’s never been able to prevent a single death in 45 years despite his best efforts. Is it possible to use his power to ease the suffering of others and transform his curse into a blessing? Juniper, the love of his life believed so, but she’s been gone almost thirty years and he’s close to giving up.
Appears in episode
Ben Wakeman
Mr. Troy Ford
Writes FORD KNOWS Subscribe
