A Live Chat About Departures and the Necessity of Fiction in a World on 🔥

I really enjoyed my chat with

yesterday. He’s such an amazing writer and a leader in the fiction community on Substack. In this conversation, we cover a range of topics, but Troy, as a generous and engaged reader of my work, asks some insightful questions about

LIVE EVENT:

I’m Doing a Live Reading of Departures Grand Finale on Saturday, March 15th

Departures.

As a way to celebrate the closing chapter of Departures and to express my gratitude to all of you who have been on this ride with me since July last year, I will host a live Zoom event to perform the narration of Chapter 40.

I will send out a special invite to subscribers this Saturday morning, March 15th with a link to join the Zoom call. The event will start at 5:00 PM Eastern Daylight Savings time in the U.S. After the reading, I’ll take questions and would love to chat with you all. I hope you’ll be able to attend.