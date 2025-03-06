Playback speed
Departures: Ask Me Anything Live!

A recording from Ben Wakeman's live video
Ben Wakeman
,
Kimberly Warner
, and
Julie Gabrielli
Mar 06, 2025
5
3
I was honored to have

Julie Gabrielli
and
Kimberly Warner
, two Substack writers I truly admire, sit down and chat with me about my novel Departures which is just two episodes away from concluding its serial run here on Catch & Release.

If you missed the chance to join our live video chat, you can watch the entire thing here. It was the most fun you could possibly have talking about death and suffering plus my bathroom recording studio makes a cameo appearance!

If you’ve not started reading Departures, what are you waiting for?! Jump in and start binge listening/reading today and join me next Saturday, March 15th for a live reading of the concluding chapter.

Departures

A Walk Among the Living

Ben Wakeman
·
July 23, 2024
A Walk Among the Living

“Departures” is a supernatural thriller and love story published as a serial novel with new episodes dropping every Tuesday morning. Anyone can read or listen for free. Paid subscribers gain early access to new episodes. Watch the trailer or visit the

Read full story

Become a paid subscriber and get access to my two previous novels and the full archive of my work.

Catch & Release
Departures
DEPARTURES is a serial novel with new episodes dropping each week. Paid subscribers to Catch & Release get early access to new episodes before everyone else.
Wilder Thorne has lived with a supernatural ability to know the exact date when every person he touches will die. It’s only the date and he’s never been wrong. He’s never been able to prevent a single death in 45 years despite his best efforts. Is it possible to use his power to ease the suffering of others and transform his curse into a blessing? Juniper, the love of his life believed so, but she’s been gone almost thirty years and he’s close to giving up.
Appears in episode
Ben Wakeman
Julie Gabrielli
Kimberly Warner
