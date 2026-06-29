Catch & Release

Catch & Release

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Holly Starley's avatar
Holly Starley
3h

I love the striving and tenderness in this chapter. In a way, it’s like a mini portrait of the artist— this intimate “ painting” of a wielder of greatness in all her self-doubt and yearning.

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