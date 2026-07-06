Catch & Release

Catch & Release

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Emily Charlotte Powell's avatar
Emily Charlotte Powell
6h

Oh I want to know Harry’s story! Can’t wait till next week. Also, I hate those fictional critics. That’s brutal!!

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1 reply by Ben Wakeman
Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
13h

I was rooting for Marabelle to say who she is but of course it’s better that she doesn’t. Love the choice to see the paintings through her eyes, including her emotional response. This feels like an alluring side quest. I wonder what will happen next?

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2 replies by Ben Wakeman and others
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