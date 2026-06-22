Catch & Release

Catch & Release

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Holly Starley's avatar
Holly Starley
7h

It’s so interesting, revealing, that Kelly feels a desire to tell the college boys who she is. The story is a lesson in how one simple decision can open the door to a completely different pathway from the one one would otherwise have taken.

Another brilliant chapter, my friend.

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