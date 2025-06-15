Catch & Release

Catch & Release

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
8h

Gosh, this one aches—feels like a portrait of the millions now living in fear in this country. A routine end-of-day, a snack, a walk to the train—how quickly these simple acts might now intersect with ICE and a life is changed forever.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ben Wakeman
Ben Woestenburg's avatar
Ben Woestenburg
10h

Very powerful. I totally understand her fear of big crowds like that. My wife is an inch taller than her, and usually latches on pretty tight in large crowds.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ben Wakeman
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ben Wakeman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture