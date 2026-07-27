Catch & Release

Catch & Release

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Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
14h

This was hard to read! My hands were itching to play with those stamps. Your descriptions of the scene, the physicality of sipping and stamping, and the shapes and patterns on the canvas revealing a mystical scene were all riveting.

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