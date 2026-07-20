Catch & Release

Catch & Release

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Holly Starley's avatar
Holly Starley
2h

Oh, wow. The complications of life and love. I love that. Kelly understands the importance of being seen and how much the lack thereof plagues the people she draws.

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Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
5h

Beautiful brushstroke: “He looked up, angry and frightened, but mostly confused, like a ghost who had suddenly been seen.” I’m enjoying seeing this through Marabelle’s adult eyes, including her questions and feelings as a child. It’s wrenching and real.

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