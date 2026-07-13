Catch & Release

Catch & Release

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Rose Campbell's avatar
Rose Campbell
1h

This episode is especially touching!

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1 reply by Ben Wakeman
Stephanie Sweeney's avatar
Stephanie Sweeney
7h

I like how we’re picking up on the theme of wealth as an impediment to “goodness”/moral character, and its converse; how wealth can be used for good, to do good, and thereby be redemptive for the wealthy — like you explored in “Departures”

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