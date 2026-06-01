Catch & Release

Catch & Release

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Holly Starley's avatar
Holly Starley
9h

Holy damn, Ben! How do you do it? So. Damn. Good!!

I’m with Kimberly. I have a hunch about that canvas myself. And the mystery woven into the story is just brilliant.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ben Wakeman
Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
13h

Ohhhhh…that canvas. I’m biting my tongue but I have a hunch! Love all the mystery woven into this story Ben.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ben Wakeman
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ben Wakeman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture