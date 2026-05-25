Catch & Release

Catch & Release

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Lyndsey Resnick's avatar
Lyndsey Resnick
14h

I look forward to these chapters so much. (I would be posting on the chapters themselves, but I keep getting asked to create a profile. I’m subscribed, so I don’t know what Substack is doing.)

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2 replies by Ben Wakeman and others
Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
18h

This is heartbreaking, Ben. The irreversible toll on the family, Kelly’s longing to be a “normal” family. Isn’t that human nature, to want what we don’t have? The pain of questioning sacrifices driven by a clear sense of purpose and the promise of a brilliant future. I feel Kelly’s confusion, her isolation and self-blame, that closed-in feeling of no way out. Bravo.

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