Catch & Release

Catch & Release

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Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
5h

So excited that you’re releasing Harmony House!! Okay, listening and reading this chapter now.

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1 reply by Ben Wakeman
Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
15h

Holy f#%*! What a wild twist! This particular trauma and the complexity of its perpetrator is horrifying. It sounds like her kidnapper really believes his mission is benevolent…and those are the scariest kind of villains.

And this metaphor…jesus, so good.

“When something horrific happens to you as a child, if you remember it, it’s different from any normal memory. It has a weight, an impenetrable density to it, like typewritten lines on a page that have been typed over so many times that any hope of reading what was originally struck into the page is lost.”

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