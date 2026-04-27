Catch & Release

Catch & Release

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Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
2dEdited

I’m feeling more and more like the decision to keep Kelly anonymous was the right thing to do. This world is too obnoxious for her. She certainly was an “exotic spice stirred into the bubbling cauldron of America’s damaged psyche” and oh what a toxic brew we’ve become. Sad that sometimes those inciting ingredients begin with innocence and good intention.

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1 reply by Ben Wakeman
Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
2d

I can see why you're proud of this chapter, Ben. What a cool tie-in. I gasped when I read about the fourth set of panels, how prophetic they were. I'm dying to know how people found Marabelle. . . . And of course, what happens next!

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1 reply by Ben Wakeman
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