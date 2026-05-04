Catch & Release

Catch & Release

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
2d

Their banter feels so natural and familiar: a father and adult daughter remembering the past differently, getting frustrated, falling into old patterns. When she says "I was never really part of the story," that's her truth, but he doesn't want to hear it. Instead of acknowledging her pain, he throws it back at her, which is so realistic in families. I enjoyed how they danced around the big mystery / event, daring each other to go there. And Lefty's observation that came with age and experience: "People grow toward one another, I think. People become something more when somebody sees them." Each of them trying to be understood by the other. A satisfying and touching chapter.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ben Wakeman
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ben Wakeman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture