Catch & Release

Catch & Release

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Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
2d

Ha!! I knew it! 😊 (Very satisfying reveal.) Love the sensory detail of hearing the scratch of the pencil on canvas as a young child. This sentence blew me away: "My mother was standing at the center of this void and summoning from it a world so flawless and intricate that it made the room and everything in it, including me, seem like a primitive sketch, unfinished and inconsequential." And this one is so pitch-perfect for a resentful teenager, I LOL'd: "I had a compulsive urge to shout to the class that this brilliant artist watched about a million hours of television, never went anywhere, and preferred a bag of Doritos to about any other food." Beautiful evocation of what it's like to have a famous artist for a parent - that sense of competition. Bravo! 👏

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Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
2d

“I’ll do my best to disappear back into the telling.” …something tells me she doesn’t even know yet how impossible a task that will be?

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