Catch & Release

Catch & Release

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Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
2d

Tricky territory. Seems Kelly’s primary relationship is to Ona and the art, and nothing will (or should) change that. This chapter makes me think about how challenging it is for neurodivergent individuals to navigate the “normal” or “expected” stages of life. Our culture sure doesn’t offer a lot of alternatives, though many of us would choose them if they were presented!

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Emily Charlotte Powell's avatar
Emily Charlotte Powell
2d

Oh this is complicated, I feel for both of them. I wonder how Lefty is feeling. I was longing for them to be together but this feels awkward. I’m glad Ona is starting to reemerge.

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