Catch & Release

Catch & Release

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Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
2dEdited

Haunting story, Ben. It's a lovely metaphor for any multifaceted creative life - how to find that balance of passion to create with simply being human (family, friendships). Which is explored movingly in that film, "The Turning Point," about the two ballerinas, one who chose family and the other who chose to dance. What we must sacrifice if we can't find a balance of both. . . . Now I wonder if "MM" is Kelly's daughter . . . hmmm.

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Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
2d

So mysterious Ben. I’m scratching my chin…so not everyone can feel/see/know themselves through Kelly’s paintings, huh. And those that can, it’s almost a kind of completion or returning to something they’d lost. And what that has to do with her story about the clockmaker? Ahhhh…I need to sit with this a bit!

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