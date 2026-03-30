Catch & Release

Catch & Release

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Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
5d

Goodness Ben! Your imagination is fantastic! All I can say is I want to experience this! (And I’ll gladly wait in the cold queue for my turn.:)

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2 replies by Ben Wakeman and others
Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
6d

Oh my, Ben! I’m speechless. Other than to say, I’m so grateful for your work and your generosity to share your gifts with us. Truly. (PS I was moved to see my own story in that painting.)

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