Catch & Release

Catch & Release

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Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
3hEdited

What clever marketing! Though I doubt they called it that. :) And with a singular piece at the location, a perfect immersion. I get the feeling more than one of those paintings would’ve been too much. Fantastic, labyrinthian, original.

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1 reply by Ben Wakeman
Robin LaVoie's avatar
Robin LaVoie
3h

I am loving this story and this chapter kicked it up a notch. I love the way you are able to give me the sense of a place, I can see and feel it along with the characters. I love the spectacle they’ve come up with - and of course I really also want to know what Clem lost. So good.

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1 reply by Ben Wakeman
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