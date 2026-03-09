Catch & Release

Catch & Release

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
2d

Especially now?!?! I gasped. We’re in the labyrinth now, with no choice but to keep following the twists and turns until we emerge back into the light. This image is another perfect description of the creative process: “It must have been like the line was there all along, hidden beneath the white surface, and the tip of her pen was just summoning it into the visible world for others to see.” 👏

Reply
Share
3 replies by Ben Wakeman and others
Holly Starley's avatar
Holly Starley
2d

Holy smokes, it's been a long day. Delighted to have made it here.

And ESPECIALLY NOW!

Brilliant.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ben Wakeman
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ben Wakeman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture