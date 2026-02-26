Catch & Release

Catch & Release

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr. Troy Ford's avatar
Mr. Troy Ford
2d

Raising hand to be a beta tester of your "Talk to Your Book" program... 🖐️

Reply
Share
Claudia Befu's avatar
Claudia Befu
4h

Figma Make, thanks for the tip. Need to do some designs Monday. ;)

It’s hard grappling with these new questions. I’m also reflecting on this a lot.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ben Wakeman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture