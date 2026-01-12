Catch & Release

User's avatar
Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
13h

Damn!!!! Hooked in the first chapter! I love how your narrator isn’t shy about his role as the storyteller, explicitly telling us about “the story”, feels causal like someone recounting it around a dinner table. The hook sunk in deep with the loosening tooth metaphor and then secured itself when Lefty scar-dreamed Kelly’s maze. So freaking smart.

Sara Santa Clara's avatar
Sara Santa Clara
1d

Yep, hooked :)

I like the kind of cheeky narrator, this stayed with me: "Besides, the truth is always somewhere in between, so I will tell that version. I’m an expert at the in-between."

And also, same as Julie, "“The images would fade, but not in the way dreams do. They would fade as scars disappear, absorbed and assimilated.” I suppose this is what we hope for our art, right? That it ultimately becomes part of who sees it or experiences it even if/when they forget about it.

