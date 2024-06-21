To be in a flow state is a rare, almost out-of-body experience, and I hope you get to enjoy it at least once in your life. At 4:41 PM on June 5th, defying all logical expectations, I found myself in one as I began writing my new novel “Departures.” As of today, June 21st, I have completed the first twelve chapters, a total of 27,496 words which is easil…