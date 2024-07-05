Catch & Release

Catch & Release

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adam Nathan's avatar
Adam Nathan
Jul 5

Let me be the first. 👏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tara Penry's avatar
Tara Penry
Jul 5

My head swims with my first readings, picking titles from here and there - all so, so well done! This is a joy.

To the authors of Julie Gabrielli’s prompt and mine: Be sure to read both our stories. There is surprising kinship in your two prompts that may give comfort in reality beyond what we imagine in fiction. I wonder how many such kinships there are here. Must read more to find out. Thank you, Ben!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ben Wakeman and others
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ben Wakeman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture