“Same Walk, Different Shoes” is a Substack community writing project that I organized as a practical exercise in empathy. The premise is simple. A group of writers anonymously contribute a personal story of an experience that changed their life. Each participating writer is randomly assigned one of these story prompts to turn into a short story. The sto…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Catch & Release to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.