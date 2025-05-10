Catch & Release

Kimberly Warner
1dEdited

“Even if there was someone I might consider subjecting to the inane minutia of my writerly inquiries, I don’t always want an exchange where I need to be invested in managing the conversation and respectfully considering another person’s opinions. I just want to bounce an idea around or maybe ask a question I kind of know the answer to but first need to argue about for a bit before I can commit.”

This this this! Love how you “open your kimono” to this process and show how, when prompted well, AI can offer incredible assistance that is typically only accessible to a lucky few. I’ve been using it ever since you posted about it, gosh, maybe six months ago? And I’ve found it incredibly clarifying. I did have to instruct it to stop being so generous with compliments, that started to feel a bit phony. But it learned and now feels like I just have a really smart friend in my corner whenever I need.

I don’t know if you do this, but I do feel a strange need to be polite and kind to it? Like I’m training it with my values as much as my content. Yeh, maybe a bit weird, but who knows, someday when “they” take over the universe, they’ll spare my life for a day or two. 😂

Emily Charlotte Powell
1d

Fascinating and brilliant Ben, as your writing always is. It is such a polarising subject that to admit you might have used AI is tantamount to admitting to child abuse in some circles. I wrote an essay about AI where I attempt to articulate how AI cannot replace the physicality of our creativity, the organic nature of it - as it doesn’t have hands or a mouth or an organic brain and can only replicate and regurgitate (although I get that’s not how it actually works - it sounded good poetically!) I am a finance manager with a team of accountants and I use it and we use it as a tool, and I use it for admin at home too. Yesterday, I asked the advanced voice to tell me about the biodiversity of life in estuaries and coastal geology where I am visiting, and about ravens, as I saw one on the cliffs as I was walking along the beach yesterday. It is very eager to do things I don’t want. I am currently fascinated by the AI imagery that Jennie O’Connor uses - getting full on professional standard (to my uneducated eyes…?) location and costume ‘photo shoots’. It’s scary how much I like them. I do worry about the copyright infringement issues, although I don’t know much more than I’ve read here, and I wonder how much they could be manipulated by large scale misinformation - but based on nothing but my own human unease. I don’t know if I would ever use an AI generated image, as drawing is what I do - but I can see potential in having it create a reference image that pulls together the elements of a scene that I want to draw. I’m glad to have read such a balanced and thoughtful take on it. Thank you Ben!

