Catch & Release

Catch & Release

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Holly Starley's avatar
Holly Starley
5h

Wow. I can’t wait to see what’s in the journals.

I love the bitter sweetness in this chapter, Ben. It captureswell the complexities of love and life.

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1 reply by Ben Wakeman
Stephanie Sweeney's avatar
Stephanie Sweeney
8h

“I think she wanted to be known, don’t you? It’s what we all want, to be known, especially by the people we love.” I’m wondering now if Kelly ever got to feel known and I fear the answer is no.

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