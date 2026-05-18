Catch & Release

Catch & Release

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Kathleen Clare Waller's avatar
Kathleen Clare Waller
2d

This is so immersive, and yet it winds between worlds. Really love the direction you are going in. This whole child perspective is really intriguing, too. Enjoyed catching up today, Ben!

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1 reply by Ben Wakeman
Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
3d

Wow. How do you do it Ben? The way you lead us into Marabelle’s interior, the trauma playing out in real time and how she copes…it’s all so real. I’ve never been kidnapped but I could feel all the ways she was feigning and placating and compromising, the way a child tries to understand reality but only through the fragmented lens of innocence. I’m starting to understand how this is a story about Marabelle as much if not more than Daedalia.

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1 reply by Ben Wakeman
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