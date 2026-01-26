Catch & Release

Emily Charlotte Powell
16h

I loved the glimpse of the fairy nymph in a spiderweb - I am trying to imagine what is in the artwork, I want so much to see it, I wanted to stand next to lefty and just look for hours, to see what they’re seeing.

Kimberly Warner
16h

Oh oh… I don’t know why my mind went here but is this going to be a Walter and Margaret Keane situation? You’re up to something by choosing to not disclose whether Lefty shared the truth about the artist!

