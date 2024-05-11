Upgrade to paid to play voiceover
NOTE: I’m bringing this piece that I wrote, narrated, and published almost a year ago out of the archives for everyone to enjoy. I’m also honoring the 30% discount for paid subscriptions.
Dear Reader,
I’ve been on a bit of a short story bender of late and this week I have a new one for you. I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to be someone else. …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Catch & Release to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.