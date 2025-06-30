Catch & Release

Catch & Release

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
1d

This broke my heart. I may have been that woman at times. I hope not but let’s be honest.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Ben Wakeman and others
Claudia Befu's avatar
Claudia Befu
1dEdited

I know it’s not meant to be a happy story, but it’s heartwarming to see the world through a child’s eyes. The most important things are a popsicle and seeing the ducks. So sweet. I understand the boy but I also understand the mom. Sometimes it’s hard for everyone.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ben Wakeman and others
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ben Wakeman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture