Catch & Release

Catch & Release

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Holly Starley's avatar
Holly Starley
3h

strangers as a collection of love letters. 💕

Looking forward to the next one.

And thrilled you’re working on a new novel (drums fingers with enthusiastoc anticipation).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ben Wakeman
Robin LaVoie's avatar
Robin LaVoie
6h

'Paradiddles tapped across her back,' what a great image of this couple, and this lover in particular

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ben Wakeman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture