Catch & Release

Catch & Release

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Holly Starley's avatar
Holly Starley
5d

I love these glimpses into the future, Ben. It gives the story such a round, whole feeling.

And the idea of Kelly seeing through all the pieces like they’re windows, but not at all like that is just wonderful.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Ben Wakeman and others
Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
5d

Fascinating that Lefty not only sells the paintings, but dares to let people believe he's the artist. And Kelly goes along with it. The interviewer's theory is intriguing, that Kelly "never really saw yourself as the owner of it, and that’s why it wasn’t hard for you to just let someone else take the credit." And Kelly doesn't confirm or deny. . . . It's enjoyable as a reader to see these events from different angles, and even different times. The labyrinthine nature of the story matches the subject.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ben Wakeman
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ben Wakeman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture